Innelec Plummets After Quarterly Revenue and Analyst Downgrade
Innelec Multimédia tumbled by 11% following a business update from the French distributor of leisure software and multimedia products, a report that prompted Invest Securities to downgrade its recommendation.
The company revealed on Thursday evening a sharp 24% drop in revenue to €38.7 million for its third fiscal quarter (October to December 2025), well below the €51 million expected by Invest Securities.
"After the boost in the first half linked to the launch of the Switch 2, the third quarter of 2025-26 suffered from challenging underlying market conditions, notably the slowdown of the PlayStation 5," the analyst highlighted.
Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue declined by 10% to €86.5 million, due to a slowdown in sales of consoles and gaming accessories, partially offset by stable game sales and a 13% increase in licensed merchandise.
"Given the persistence of tough market conditions with no visibility on a short-term recovery," Invest Securities has cut its EBITA forecast for the year, leading it to lower its price target from €4.4 to €3.4 and downgrade its rating from "buy" to "neutral".
Innelec Multimédia is the leading French distributor of consumer and professional software. Net sales break down by family of products as follows:
- game consoles, console software and accessories (80%): action and combat, sports and racing, adventure, and other games under the names PlayStation, Gameboy, Switch and X-Box;
- derivative products under license (12.6%): figurines, t-shirts, caps, bags, key rings, mugs, etc. under the brands Super MarioTM, ZeldaTM, PokémonTM, LEGOTM, Star WarsTM, SimpsonsTM, Harry PotterTM, Call of DutyTM, Assassin's CreedTM, Games of ThroneTM, etc.;
- recreational CD Rom and accessories for PC (2.2%);
- mobile devices and accessories and connected products (2.2%);
- other (3%).
Products are marked through retailers split between local shops and professional retailers, hypermarkets and department stores, and multi-specialist.
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (90%), Europe (4.3%), Africa (2.4%) and other (3.3%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
-
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
-
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
ESG MSCI
ESG MSCI
The MSCI ESG score assesses a company’s environmental, social, and governance practices relative to its industry peers. Companies are rated from CCC (laggard) to AAA (leader). This rating helps investors incorporate sustainability risks and opportunities into their investment decisions.