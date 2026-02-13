Innelec Plummets After Quarterly Revenue and Analyst Downgrade

Innelec Multimédia tumbled by 11% following a business update from the French distributor of leisure software and multimedia products, a report that prompted Invest Securities to downgrade its recommendation.

Vincent Gallet Published on 02/13/2026 at 08:17 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The company revealed on Thursday evening a sharp 24% drop in revenue to €38.7 million for its third fiscal quarter (October to December 2025), well below the €51 million expected by Invest Securities.



"After the boost in the first half linked to the launch of the Switch 2, the third quarter of 2025-26 suffered from challenging underlying market conditions, notably the slowdown of the PlayStation 5," the analyst highlighted.



Over the first nine months of the fiscal year, revenue declined by 10% to €86.5 million, due to a slowdown in sales of consoles and gaming accessories, partially offset by stable game sales and a 13% increase in licensed merchandise.



"Given the persistence of tough market conditions with no visibility on a short-term recovery," Invest Securities has cut its EBITA forecast for the year, leading it to lower its price target from €4.4 to €3.4 and downgrade its rating from "buy" to "neutral".