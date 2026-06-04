Shares of the German specialist in gas engines and decentralized energy solutions surged approximately 22% in intraday trading during its Nasdaq debut, driven by investor appetite for critical artificial intelligence infrastructure.

Innio NV's initial public offering confirmed on Thursday the market's interest in industrial suppliers exposed to the ramp-up of data centers. The Munich-based group's shares rose about 22% in its first trades on the Nasdaq, under the ticker INIO, after the IPO was priced at $27 per share. The offering, which was upsized from 75 to 90 million shares, raised $2.43bn, though solely for the benefit of the selling shareholder, with Innio receiving no proceeds from the offering.



Still relatively unknown to the general public, Innio manufactures and maintains power generation systems under the Jenbacher and Waukesha brands. Its gas engines notably power data centers, microgrids, industrial sites, grid stabilization facilities, and gas compression infrastructure. This specialization places the company in a highly sought-after niche at the intersection of AI, electrification, and grid connection constraints.



The investment case is particularly compelling as order intakes for data center equipment have undergone a massive shift in scale. According to Reuters, they jumped from $27m in 2023 to $2.28bn in 2025, in a context where operators are increasingly seeking on-site generation solutions to secure their power supply. Innio also boasts a presence in around one hundred countries and a recurring services business tied to the equipment lifecycle.