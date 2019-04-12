innogy Consulting : Presents at ETS19

innogy Consulting, a leading global energy-focused management consulting
firm, will launch its CX Factory offering at Energy Thought Summit 2019
in Austin, Texas, on April 15.
Macky McCleary, Partner at innogy Consulting, will host a workshop that
will apply the CX Factory methodology to a major utility’s onboarding
process. During the workshop, innogy Consulting will identify and
harmonize touch points within customer experiences, and track key
performance indicators across a variety of dimensions including
top-level metrics, customer journey results and service-level outcomes.
CX first companies have been shown to nearly double profitability and
quality against their laggard peers.
“As the energy industry enters into a transformative era, players must
adapt to compete or face a significant risk to their bottom line,” said
Mr. McCleary. “With CX Factory, innogy Consulting can identify
pain-points and improve customer journeys by using digital and data
solutions to achieve significant savings and ROI for our customers.”
To learn more about CX Factory, visit innogyconsult.com/cxfactory.
About innogy Consulting
innogy Consulting is an
energy-focused management consulting firm with operations in North
America, Europe, and the Middle East. Backed by 40,000 energy experts at
the innogy group, their 200 consultants drive projects from
restructuring to innovation, change management to transaction support,
for leading energy companies intent on fortifying their businesses for
the future. To learn more, visit innogyconsult.com.
