innogy Consulting : Presents at ETS19

04/12/2019 | 08:02am EDT

innogy Consulting’s CX Factory will be showcased at a workshop with National Grid.

innogy Consulting, a leading global energy-focused management consulting firm, will launch its CX Factory offering at Energy Thought Summit 2019 in Austin, Texas, on April 15.

Macky McCleary, Partner at innogy Consulting, will host a workshop that will apply the CX Factory methodology to a major utility’s onboarding process. During the workshop, innogy Consulting will identify and harmonize touch points within customer experiences, and track key performance indicators across a variety of dimensions including top-level metrics, customer journey results and service-level outcomes. CX first companies have been shown to nearly double profitability and quality against their laggard peers.

“As the energy industry enters into a transformative era, players must adapt to compete or face a significant risk to their bottom line,” said Mr. McCleary. “With CX Factory, innogy Consulting can identify pain-points and improve customer journeys by using digital and data solutions to achieve significant savings and ROI for our customers.”

To learn more about CX Factory, visit innogyconsult.com/cxfactory.

About innogy Consulting
innogy Consulting is an energy-focused management consulting firm with operations in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. Backed by 40,000 energy experts at the innogy group, their 200 consultants drive projects from restructuring to innovation, change management to transaction support, for leading energy companies intent on fortifying their businesses for the future. To learn more, visit innogyconsult.com.

For media queries, please contact Colin Mahoney at (617) 970-4418 or colin@mahoneycommunications.com.


© Business Wire 2019
