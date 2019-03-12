innogy : goes on e-mobility offensive in Poland

innogy Polska already operates more than 30 charging points in the Polish capital, and 30 supercharging points dedicated to innogy eCarSharing service will be added at the beginning of April. In cooperation with an international bank and in close collaboration with Warsaw City Council and other partners, several hundred additional public charging points are expected to be built over the next two years. Filip Thon, CEO innogy Polska: 'Within pilot project, we have been successfully testing eCarSharing with employees and customers. Now we want to get citizens in Warsaw interested in and on board with this future-oriented form of mobility.'

The offering is primarily aimed at citizens who are interested in innovation and to whom the issue of sustainability is important - these could be private customers but also corporate customers and tourists. There are currently around 1,500 car-sharing vehicles in Warsaw. innogy expects this number to double in the next two to three years, with e-mobility taking on a leading role in future.

Eight employees of innogy Polska are exclusively responsible for eCarSharing. Numerous services, such as fleet management (provision, relocation, cleaning, etc.) and helpdesk, are rendered by external partners.