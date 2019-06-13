instaProtek and Starr Insurance Companies announce strategic partnership for customers facing a cracked cell phone screen

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- instaProtek and Starr Insurance Companies announce a strategic partnership to provide insurance protection for customers facing a cracked electronic screen. Starr Insurance Companies is underwriting the coverage behind the instaProtek “You Break It, We Fix It” screen protection guarantee.



A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The two companies teaming up make it possible to add a screen guarantee to many devices. instaProtek is included with wireless accessories (cell phone cases, screen protectors, liquid glass) covering the LCD screen if it breaks.

“Our program allows our customers to stand out from the competition by offering our “You Break It, We Fix It” product guarantee. Most importantly our customers know they have insurance protection if something does happen. Our partnership with Starr Insurance Companies allows us to do it the right way!” said instaProtek President, Scott Johnson.

“Starr’s extended warranty insurance helps instaProtek and their dealers provide a more robust product to their customers,” said Matthew Taylor, vice president, extended warranty, Starr Insurance Companies. “It’s estimated that consumers crack more than 50 million cellphone screens each year. People who buy cases protected by our insurance coverage will have a much better and much less expensive experience if covered damage occurs.”

How instaProtek works: Customer purchases a product with the instaProtek “You Break It, We Fix It” guarantee. They receive a registration card to download the instaProtek mobile app, available in the Apple and Android app store, and register their product within the 12-month period of purchase. If their screen breaks, they file a claim on the app store and instaProtek covers the cost of the screen repair.

The insurance and/or warranty services described here are subject to the terms, conditions, and limitations of the applicable policy.

About instaProtek:

instaProtek is a global product guarantee and warranty provider for consumer electronics specially in the mobile space. instaProtek AI platforms powers some of the largest and recognized brands in the smartphone accessory market. As a pioneer in the industry and backed by one of the largest global insurance carriers, instaProtek enhances partner products and enables them to set themselves apart from the competition resulting in higher sales and customer satisfaction.

About Starr Insurance Companies:

Starr Insurance Companies (or Starr) is a marketing name for the operating insurance and travel assistance companies and subsidiaries of Starr International Company, Inc. and for the investment business of C. V. Starr & Co., Inc. and its subsidiaries. Starr is a leading insurance and investment organization with a presence on six continents; through its operating insurance companies, Starr provides property, casualty, and accident and health insurance products as well as a range of specialty coverages including aviation, marine, energy and excess casualty insurance. Starr’s insurance company subsidiaries domiciled in the U.S., Bermuda, China, Hong Kong, Singapore and U.K. each have an A.M. Best rating of “A” (Excellent). Starr’s Lloyd’s syndicate has a Standard & Poor’s rating of “A+” (Strong).

For more information visit www.instaprotek.com

For more information on Starr Insurance Companies, visit www.starrcompanies.com