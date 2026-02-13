Instacart shares rose 15% in after-hours trading on Thursday, lifted by better-than-expected quarterly results and a solid forecast. Q4 revenue reached $992m, above the $974m expected, even as EPS came in at $0.30, down from the $0.52 anticipated. Net income totaled $81m, while adjusted EBITDA reached $303m, also topping market forecasts.



Momentum was notably driven by gross transaction value, up 14% y-o-y to $9.85bn, above the $9.54bn expected, and the highest level in three years. Total orders also beat expectations, reaching 89.5 million. CEO Chris Rogers said the company's technology- and customer-centric approach continues to strengthen the business, both on its marketplace and on its enterprise platform, which is seen as a strategic advantage.



For Q1, Instacart forecast gross transaction value of between $10.13bn and $10.28bn, above consensus. Expected adjusted EBITDA is also above projections, at between $280m and $290m. CFO Emily Reuter highlighted continued growth in the enterprise platform, which added 70 net new retailers in 2025, and pointed to early benefits from investments in artificial intelligence, infrastructure and international expansion, which could become medium-term growth drivers.