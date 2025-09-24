The Irish group, which specializes in building envelope solutions, announced its intention to list 25% of its subsidiary ADVNSYS, which specializes in data center infrastructure. The transaction is expected to occur in Amsterdam in the first quarter of next year. It could unlock the subsidiary's potential and wipe out the group's debt. The stock soared during trading.

Kingspan, which we presented two years ago, is one of the world leaders in building envelopes. The group specializes primarily in insulation solutions, with three-quarters of its revenue coming from insulation panels and rigid solutions. Geographically, Kingspan generates most of its revenue in Europe (70%). One-fifth of its business comes from the Americas (22%).

Ireland's fifth-largest listed company has expanded its expertise in recent years to include roof waterproofing, air and water management solutions, and technical flooring for data centers. It is precisely this last segment, grouped under the ADVNSYS banner, that is preparing to go public.

This activity has established itself in recent years as an important growth driver. Although it accounts for only 6% of revenues, it is showing double-digit growth in a booming sector. ADVNSYS generated EBITDA of €197m last year, and management is targeting nearly €300 million next year. Beyond its financial contribution, this subsidiary also strengthens the company's narrative (the famous storytelling) to investors by highlighting the technological dimension of an economic model that is, at first glance, not very glamorous. After all, it must be acknowledged that the markets are more excited about AI than insulation materials.

Based on industry multiples that often exceed 20x EBITDA, the subsidiary could be valued at more than €6bn.

The IPO would enable Kingspan to pay off its debt in full. The group could then focus on its traditional segments. It will nevertheless retain three-quarters of the subsidiary's capital. The parent company will thus continue to oversee the situation. The stock soared 10% after the announcement of the transaction.