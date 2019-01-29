insured.io Delivers the Latest in Digital Customer Engagement

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io , formerly TundraLogic, Inc., a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the insured.io Customer Engagement Platform.



Michael Kassing, co-founder and chief visionary officer for insured.io





"The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform provides our policyholders more options to engage and manage their insurance policies online and over the phone,” said Erin Simpson, vice president and controller at Bluefire Insurance, a division of Confie Seguros. “The insured.io team worked closely with our staff to help maximize the value we are getting out of our existing policy administration system and had a deep understanding of insurance customer engagement. insured.io's IVR, Insured Portal and Reporting modules have been instrumental in helping us reach our goals to increase policyholder retention and reduce customer service cost."

The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform is product-agnostic and works seamlessly with any core administration system via traditional integration or application programming interface (API). Such integration extends the functionality of in-house systems and gives insurers the ability to create or enhance the digital customer experience through proactive digital communication modules, including:

Fully-integrated Interactive Voice Response (IVR);

Integrated Insured Portal;

Recurring Payments; and

Robust Reporting and Analytics.

"We are very excited to introduce the complete insured.io Customer Engagement Platform to our insurance customers and the industry at-large," said Michael Kassing, co-founder and chief visionary officer for insured.io. "It doesn't matter what core administration system or payments solution an insurer is running or which lines of business (LOB) the company writes. By integrating easily and deploying quickly, insured.io minimizes the burden and cost to insurers and delivers the tools necessary to establish deeper engagement with customers."

Created in 2017, insured.io set out to provide insurers access to an omni-channel experience that provides relevant information and offers easy self-service options. We've built insured.io to provide just that. insured.io is a consistent, stable and continually improving experience your customers will love!"

About insured.io

In 2011, a group of Insurance Industry veterans founded what was known then as TundraLogic, Inc., on the principle that effective, meaningful digital engagement is an essential ingredient of any successful insurance company, managing general agency (MGA), or producer. Now, as insured.io, we have engineered our cloud-based, SaaS platform to meaningfully and easily connect with your consumers, producers and employees using any device they choose, 24/7/365. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io , call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io

Media Contact:

Jennifer Overhulse

St. Nick Media Services

859.803.6597

jen@stnickmedia.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a51e1ae-03de-4408-aaf2-fed770648959