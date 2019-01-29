Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

insured.io Delivers the Latest in Digital Customer Engagement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/29/2019 | 11:16am EST

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- insured.io, formerly TundraLogic, Inc., a provider of cloud-based, customer engagement solutions for the insurance industry, is pleased to announce the immediate availability of the insured.io Customer Engagement Platform.  

Michael Kassing
Michael Kassing, co-founder and chief visionary officer for insured.io


"The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform provides our policyholders more options to engage and manage their insurance policies online and over the phone,” said Erin Simpson, vice president and controller at Bluefire Insurance, a division of Confie Seguros. “The insured.io team worked closely with our staff to help maximize the value we are getting out of our existing policy administration system and had a deep understanding of insurance customer engagement. insured.io's IVR, Insured Portal and Reporting modules have been instrumental in helping us reach our goals to increase policyholder retention and reduce customer service cost."

The insured.io Customer Engagement Platform is product-agnostic and works seamlessly with any core administration system via traditional integration or application programming interface (API). Such integration extends the functionality of in-house systems and gives insurers the ability to create or enhance the digital customer experience through proactive digital communication modules, including:

  • Fully-integrated Interactive Voice Response (IVR);
  • Integrated Insured Portal;
  • Recurring Payments; and
  • Robust Reporting and Analytics.

"We are very excited to introduce the complete insured.io Customer Engagement Platform to our insurance customers and the industry at-large," said Michael Kassing, co-founder and chief visionary officer for insured.io. "It doesn't matter what core administration system or payments solution an insurer is running or which lines of business (LOB) the company writes. By integrating easily and deploying quickly, insured.io minimizes the burden and cost to insurers and delivers the tools necessary to establish deeper engagement with customers."

Created in 2017, insured.io set out to provide insurers access to an omni-channel experience that provides relevant information and offers easy self-service options.  We've built insured.io to provide just that. insured.io is a consistent, stable and continually improving experience your customers will love!"

About insured.io
In 2011, a group of Insurance Industry veterans founded what was known then as TundraLogic, Inc., on the principle that effective, meaningful digital engagement is an essential ingredient of any successful insurance company, managing general agency (MGA),  or producer. Now, as insured.io, we have engineered our cloud-based, SaaS platform to meaningfully and easily connect with your consumers, producers and employees using any device they choose, 24/7/365. For more information and to schedule a demo of insured.io, please visit us at https://insured.io, call us at (888) 470-0637, or email us at get@insured.io

Media Contact:
Jennifer Overhulse
St. Nick Media Services
859.803.6597
jen@stnickmedia.com 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1a51e1ae-03de-4408-aaf2-fed770648959

logo-lime.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:31aCorning Inc. Up Nearly 10% After 4Q Earnings Report -- Data Talk
DJ
11:31aLENDINGTREE : Pittsburgh, Cleveland and Oklahoma City are the Best Cities for First-Time Homebuyers
PR
11:31aALPHABET : Motorists Can Now Access Waze App Directions in New York Tunnels
DJ
11:30aTECH DATA : partners with Citrus to add state-of-the-art digital advertising system to InTouch online sales platform
AQ
11:30aBYGGHEMMA FIRST : Group consolidates position in Norway through acquisition of the online store VVSKupp (Designkupp AS)
AQ
11:29aALTERNATE HEALTH : Announces Private Placement
AQ
11:29a3M warns of slowdown in China, trims sales forecast
RE
11:27aBP : invests $5M in US firm for artificial intelligence
AQ
11:26aZYTRONIC : partners with TouchMate to deploy kiosk video walls
AQ
11:26aTTS : Wins Hurtigruten Contract
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1T-MOBILE US : T MOBILE US : Huawei lawyer says CFO Meng a 'hostage' after U.S. presses charges
2VALE : VALE : Five Vale staff and contractors arrested after Brazil dam disaster
3DOMINO'S PIZZA GROUP PLC. : DOMINO PIZZA : says overseas ops to slice into profit, shares dive
4SALESFORCE.COM : SAP plans restructuring after signs of weakness emerge
5SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : 4Q Net Profit Fell Amid Market Volatility

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.