On Friday evening Intel Corporation announced that it had signed an agreement with the Trump administration for an $8.9bn investment by the US government in the processor manufacturer's capital.



This 9.9% stake will be financed by the remaining $5.7bn in previously awarded but not yet paid grants and the $3.2bn allocated to the group under the Secure Enclave program.



This public investment, in the form of the acquisition of 433.3 million ordinary shares, is in addition to the $2.2bn in CHIPS subsidies that Intel has received to date, for a total investment of $11.1bn.



It is part of the Trump administration's commitment to developing chip production in the United States. The government does not plan to sit on the board of directors or have any other governance or information rights.



The government will also receive a five-year warrant to purchase an additional 5% of Intel's common stock at $20 per share, exercisable only if Intel ceases to own at least 51% of the foundry business.