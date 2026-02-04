On Tuesday Intel announced that it intends to develop its own graphics processing units (GPUs), a strategic segment largely dominated by Nvidia and now central to artificial intelligence and high-performance computing applications. CEO Lip-Bu Tan confirmed the arrival of Eric Demmers, a former Qualcomm executive, as chief GPU architect, formalising a rumour carried by the specialist press last month. Development of these new chips will be overseen by Kevork Kechichian, head of data-centre products, reflecting the priority given to that market.
The initiative marks a turning point for Intel, which is seeking to reposition itself in a rapidly changing semiconductor industry. The group is betting on strong data-center demand to shape the design of its future GPUs, with an approach focused on customers' specific needs. In parallel, Intel is highlighting growing interest in its foundry business, Intel Foundry, particularly around its 14A process technology. A ramp-up in production is expected by the end of the year.
As Intel works to catch up with rivals such as Nvidia and AMD, the announcement is part of a broader strategy of diversification and a push back into key artificial intelligence and cloud markets. The group aims to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities while tailoring its offering to the requirements of leading technology players, in an effort to once again become a must-have player in next-generation chips.
Intel Corporation is the world leading manufacturer of semiconductor. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- computing architectures products (69.6%): processors and microprocessors (Pentium, Intel Xeon brands, etc.), graphics cards, chips and motherboards, connectivity products, cellular modems, Ethernet controllers, network components, storage products, etc. for PCs, servers, data centers, cloud networks, workstations, notebooks, Internet of Things, graphics architectures, intelligent peripherals and communications infrastructures. The group also develops associated software;
- wafer manufacturing services (25%): accelerators, monolithic chips, silicon wafers, etc. The group also offers chiplet software and mask manufacturing equipment for advanced lithography;
- other (5.4%).
Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (24.5%), China (29.2%), Singapore (19.2%), Taiwan (14.7%) and others (12.4%).
