Intel is reportedly close to acquiring SambaNova Systems, a startup specializing in artificial intelligence chips, for about $1.6bn (including debt), according to Bloomberg News. The deal, which is still under negotiation, could be finalized as early as next month, although its precise terms remain subject to change. Other investors have also signed letters of intent, leaving the door open to an alternative to the takeover.

Founded in 2017, SambaNova develops hardware and software architectures optimized for generative AI and the training of complex models. The move would strengthen Intel's position in a highly competitive sector dominated by Nvidia, as the group seeks to accelerate its technological turnaround under the leadership of Pat Gelsinger.

A notable element of the case is the dual role of Lip Bu Tan, Intel's current CEO and chairman of SambaNova's board, which could raise governance questions if the transaction goes through. Neither company wished to comment on the information. This acquisition would fit into Intel's strategy to bolster its portfolio in artificial intelligence, a field considered central to its industrial future.