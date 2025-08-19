The Japanese tech conglomerate SoftBank will make a "strategic" investment of $2bn in the US chipmaker Intel, according to their announcement on Monday evening. NB: pmt +6.5%.



In a joint statement, SoftBank and Intel said they had entered into a definitive agreement under which the Japanese telecommunications and information technology group will acquire Intel common stock at a price of $23 per share, representing a discount of approximately 3% to Intel's closing price on Wall Street yesterday evening ($23.66).



Given Intel's current market capitalization of around $104bn, SoftBank will hold under 2% of its capital following the transaction.



Shortly before SoftBank's stake was officially announced after the close of US stockmarkets, Intel shares ended Monday's session down 3.6%, the second worst performance in the S&P 500 index, following reports of a possible 10% stake by the US government.



SoftBank explains that its investment in Intel is part of its long-term vision to drive the AI revolution by accelerating access to cutting-edge technologies that can support digital transformation, the cloud, and next-generation infrastructure.



Officially, the goal is also to invest in cutting-edge technologies and innovation in semiconductors in the United States, with the idea that the production and supply of advanced semiconductors will continue to grow in the country, with Intel set to play a "central" role in this context.



Intel's CEO Lip-Bu Tan said that he has worked with Masayoshi Son, SoftBank's CEO, for "several decades".



On Wall Street, Intel shares rose more than 5% in electronic trading on Tuesday following all these announcements, while SoftBank shares ended the session down 4% on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.