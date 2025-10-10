Intel announces the 'Panther Lake' architecture, the first client processor built on the '18A' process, a 2-nanometer class etching technology developed and produced entirely in the United States. As a reminder, the A in 18A stands for angstrom (1 angstrom = 0.1 nanometer): 18A therefore corresponds to a 2-nanometer class process.
The Intel Core Ultra 3 series processors, based on this architecture, will offer up to 16 cores, a 50% increase in CPU and graphics performance, and AI acceleration power of up to 180 TOPS (remember that 1 TOPS stands for 'Tera Operations Per Second', i.e. one trillion operations per second).
Volume production will begin in late 2025 at the new Fab 52 plant in Chandler, Arizona, with commercialization scheduled for January 2026.
Intel also unveiled Clearwater Forest (Xeon 6+), its next-generation 18A server processors, scheduled for release in the first half of 2026, with up to 288 cores and significant gains in energy efficiency.
According to CEO Lip-Bu Tan, these advances mark "a new era of computing" and reinforce Intel's position as a key player in the manufacture of advanced semiconductors in the US.
Intel Corporation is the world leading manufacturer of semiconductor. Net sales break down by family of products and services as follows:
- computing architectures products (69.6%): processors and microprocessors (Pentium, Intel Xeon brands, etc.), graphics cards, chips and motherboards, connectivity products, cellular modems, Ethernet controllers, network components, storage products, etc. for PCs, servers, data centers, cloud networks, workstations, notebooks, Internet of Things, graphics architectures, intelligent peripherals and communications infrastructures. The group also develops associated software;
- wafer manufacturing services (25%): accelerators, monolithic chips, silicon wafers, etc. The group also offers chiplet software and mask manufacturing equipment for advanced lithography;
- other (5.4%).
Net sales (including intragroup) are distributed geographically as follows: the United States (24.5%), China (29.2%), Singapore (19.2%), Taiwan (14.7%) and others (12.4%).
