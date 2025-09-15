Intel announced on Monday that it had reduced its operating expense forecast for 2025 after finalizing the sale of 51% of its programmable chip subsidiary Altera to the Silver Lake investment fund for $3.3bn.



The semiconductor manufacturer, which will retain 49% of Altera's capital, explains that this deconsolidation will result in a reduction in its operating costs, now expected to be $16.8bn this year, down from around $17bn.



For FY 2026, Intel says it still expects to reduce its annual operating expenses to around $16bn.



In the first six months of the year, Altera posted revenue of $816m on operating expenses of $356m.



On the New York Stock Exchange, Intel shares were expected to rise 1.7% at the opening on Monday in the wake of this news.