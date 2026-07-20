Intel rides Wedbush optimism three days ahead of its results

Intel is posting one of the most notable gains on Wall Street this Monday, with the stock benefiting from encouraging comments from Wedbush analysts three days ahead of the release of its quarterly results.

About an hour after the open, the chipmaker's shares are up more than 3% at $98, compared with a gain of barely 0.2% for the S&P 500 index as a whole.



In a research note, the brokerage says the California group should beat the market consensus for its second quarter when it reports as scheduled on Thursday evening, driven by strong pricing power and a sharp rebound in its data center sales.



Pricing power as the main catalyst



The broker says it expects data center chip sales to have surged over the April-to-June period, supported by double-digit price increases and a faster-than-expected improvement in manufacturing yields.



According to its analysts, the Data Center & AI division should indeed be the real engine of performance.



'In our model, most of the quarter-to-quarter improvement comes from a jump in data center-related sales, which we estimate at about +10% versus the prior quarter and +40% year-on-year,' they say in their report.



A favorable momentum that still looks set to continue



This momentum is mainly underpinned by a meaningful uplift in average selling prices, they say, since after increases pushed through in the first quarter, Intel implemented new double-digit hikes in the second quarter and is preparing similar adjustments for the third quarter.



According to Wedbush, these price increases alone are enough to ensure an upside surprise on revenue.



Even in the PC market, which remains constrained by a trend toward a global slowdown, the rise in processor prices could also surprise to the upside, the firm concludes, adding that the ramp-up of the advanced 18A process node frees up older manufacturing lines to meet strong server demand.



Wedbush maintains its 'neutral' rating on the stock, with a price target of $60, saying the shares' current valuation looks stretched. The stock has surged more than 164% since the start of the year and is up 322% over the past 12 months.