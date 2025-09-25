Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that Intel has approached Apple for financial support, citing sources close to the matter. Discussions are also said to include the possibility of a broader strategic alliance, although they are currently at a preliminary stage and no agreement is guaranteed. Neither Intel nor Apple has commented on these reports. On the stockmarket, Intel shares jumped over 6% 10 minutes before trading ended on Wall Street after the revelations were published.

This initiative comes at a delicate time for the semiconductor manufacturer, which is losing ground to competitors in the advanced chip market. Intel is seeking to boost its competitiveness and finance its large-scale industrial projects at a time when the sector is undergoing profound changes.

Last week, Nvidia announced a $5bn investment in Intel in exchange for a 4% stake in the company. Potential support from Apple would bolster the group's credibility and strategic prospects, strengthening its ability to regain ground against its rivals.





