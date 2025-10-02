Intel shares rose more than 5% on Wednesday after Semafor reported that the group is in preliminary discussions with AMD to produce chips through its foundry division. Such a collaboration would be a major step forward for Intel Foundry, which is seeking to strengthen its credibility by attracting large customers.

The project comes as a surprise, as AMD is a direct competitor to Intel in x86 processors for PCs and servers. But analysts believe that AMD's plans to diversify its production beyond TSMC reflect growing confidence in Intel's industrial capabilities. No details have yet emerged on the scale of the planned production.

Intel has recently benefited from strategic support, with investments from the US government, Nvidia, and SoftBank in its foundry division. However, Nvidia has not yet agreed to use its industrial capabilities. Since the beginning of the year, Intel's stock has gained nearly 77%, buoyed by optimism surrounding the strategy pursued by its new CEO, Lip-Bu Tan, while AMD has remained stable following the announcement of these discussions.