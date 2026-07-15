Interactive Brokers is a leading online broker offering access to stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds, and cryptocurrencies across more than 170 market centers in 40 countries and 29 currencies. The platform serves 4.8 million client accounts holding $789.4 billion in client equity. Let's take a closer look.

IBKR offers a tiered suite of trading platforms designed for every level of experience:

Trader Workstation (TWS ): The firm's flagship desktop platform for seasoned traders, featuring 100 order types, advanced analytics, multi-asset coverage, and a fully customizable workspace.

): The firm's flagship desktop platform for seasoned traders, featuring 100 order types, advanced analytics, multi-asset coverage, and a fully customizable workspace. IBKR Desktop : A newer, lighter desktop platform built from the ground up with a modern interface, serving as an accessible alternative to TWS, with AI-powered screening and one-click order entry.

: A newer, lighter desktop platform built from the ground up with a modern interface, serving as an accessible alternative to TWS, with AI-powered screening and one-click order entry. IBKR Mobile : A full-featured mobile app offering desktop-level precision, with advanced order types, market scanning, and seamless syncing with desktop platforms.

: A full-featured mobile app offering desktop-level precision, with advanced order types, market scanning, and seamless syncing with desktop platforms. Client Portal : A web-based platform offering real-time account overviews, one-click trading, and integrated analytics without requiring a separate login.

: A web-based platform offering real-time account overviews, one-click trading, and integrated analytics without requiring a separate login. IBKR GlobalTrader : A streamlined mobile app for simpler investing, supporting fractional trading from as little as $1 across 90+ global markets.

: A streamlined mobile app for simpler investing, supporting fractional trading from as little as $1 across 90+ global markets. IBKR APIs: Programmatic access to IBKR's trading infrastructure via Web, TWS, or FIX API for automated strategies and third-party integrations.

Client growth has been consistently strong. From Q1 2021 to Q1 2026, client accounts expanded from 1.325 million to 4.754 million, a CAGR of 29%. Client equity grew from $331 billion to $789 billion over the same period, a CAGR of 19%. Total daily average revenue trades (DARTs) reached 4.368 million in Q1 2026, up from 3.308 million in Q1 2021, reflecting a 6% CAGR — with revenue following: adjusted net revenues hit $1.68 billion in 1Q26 at a 16% CAGR from the Q1 2021 base of $796 million.

The platform's value proposition is built around professional-grade access at materially lower cost. IBKR Pro clients earn up to 3.14% on instantly available cash balances above $10,000 — versus 0.01% at Schwab and E-Trade. On the borrowing side, IBKR Pro margin rates run from 4.14% to 5.14%, roughly 55% below the industry average; Fidelity, Schwab, and Vanguard all price similar-sized loans above 10%. The company does not sell customer order flow to high-frequency traders for Pro accounts, routing instead through its own SmartRouting system across exchanges, dark pools, and its proprietary ATS.

IBKR's client base spans individuals (the largest account segment), financial advisors, introducing brokers, proprietary trading groups, and hedge funds. While individuals make up the majority of accounts, institutional and semi-professional segments generate disproportionately high revenue per account — a mix that provides both breadth and revenue quality. Geographically, the Americas represent the largest share of client equity and commission revenue, with Asia-Pacific and Europe contributing meaningfully to account diversity.

Recent product developments include 24/7 stablecoin account funding, Coinbase Derivatives integration for nano-sized crypto contracts, expanded crypto trading to European clients, and a Prediction Markets Election Board tool timed ahead of the 2026 US midterms. The firm also rolled out AI-powered screening on IBKR Desktop, an AI news summaries widget in the Client Portal, and an "Ask IBKR" natural language portfolio interface.

Adjusted net revenues have compounded at 22% annually since 2021, reaching $6.16 billion in 2025 — up 17.1% from $5.26 billion in 2024 and $4.37 billion in 2023. Pretax income grew faster, a 26% CAGR to $4.72 billion, and the pretax margin kept climbing too, from 61% in 2020 to 76.7% in 2025 and about 77% through Q1 2026. EBITDA margin rose from 73.2% in 2023 to 78.3% in 2025, and net income nearly doubled over two years to $984 million, taking net margin from 13.7% to 16%. ROE rose from 18.9% to 20.4%.

In Q1 2026, net revenues reached $1.7 billion (+17% y/y), pretax income of $1.3 billion (+22%), a 77% pretax margin. Equity capital was up 22% to $21.3 billion, and net interest income of $904 million annualizes to roughly $3.6 billion. The P/E sits at 37.4x versus 29x a year ago, PEG of 2.5x, EV/EBITDA of 6.35x versus 4.92x. Consensus has full-year 2026 net sales at $7.19 billion (+16.9%), EBITDA at $5.62 billion (+16.6%) and net income at $1.14 billion (+16.2%), with net cash widening to $6.9 billion by year-end and past $10 billion by 2028.

IBKR's proposition is straightforward: automation drives margin, margin funds competitive pricing, and competitive pricing attracts clients. As retail and institutional participation in global markets continues to grow, the firm is structurally positioned to absorb that volume at incremental cost well below incremental revenue.