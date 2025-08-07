InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) reported H1 net income of $469m, up 35% y-o-y. Adjusted EPS rose 19% to 242.5 cents, driven by adjusted net income growth of 14% to $379m and a 4.3% reduction in the average number of shares outstanding.



Revenue from operating segments was $1.175bn, up 6% (+5% at constant exchange rates), supported by a 7% increase in revenue from fee-based businesses.



Adjusted EBITDA for the 12 months ended 31 December 2023 was $1.259bn, up 10%, while adjusted operating income was $604m, up 13%.



Adjusted free cash flow more than doubled year-on-year to $302m, compared with $131m a year earlier. Net debt stood at $3.361bn, up $579m during the half-year, mainly due to $605m paid to shareholders in dividends and the share buyback program.



IHG reported that it opened a record 207 hotels (31,400 rooms) during the half-year, up 75% compared with 2024, bringing the total portfolio to nearly one million rooms at the end of June. The group also signed 324 new properties, and the pipeline now stands at 338,000 rooms, representing 34% of the existing portfolio.



We continued our momentum in the first half of 2025, with progress across all growth levers, management said.



IHG confirms that it is on track to meet consensus expectations for FY 2025 and remains confident in its long-term outlook, supported by the strength of its business model and the structural fundamentals of the industry.