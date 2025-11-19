In an update on its outlook, Interparfums announced that it expects to achieve revenue of around 890 million euros at current exchange rates (900 million euros at constant rates) in 2025, but will not provide numerical forecasts for the following year.

"The multitude of both favorable and unfavorable factors currently prevents us from issuing sales forecasts for 2026," explained Deputy CEO Philippe Santi, who nonetheless anticipates the company will maintain high levels of profitability.

According to Interparfums, sales in 2026 are likely to be impacted by a persistently challenging economic and geopolitical environment, a negative euro-dollar exchange rate, and an unfavorable comparison base following the expiration of the Boucheron license contract at the end of 2025.

The year 2026 will focus on launching new line extensions for its existing brands, preparing the first launches for the Off-White and Longchamp brands, and ramping up international distribution of Solférino Paris.