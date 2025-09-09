Interparfums posted a 5% increase in net attributable income to €73.1m for H1 2025, and a 12% increase in operating income to €103.8m, i.e. a margin that increased by over one point to 23.2%.



This improvement in profitability was driven by a favorable change in the gross margin of 60 basis points to 65.5%, combined with a limited increase in marketing and advertising expenses and ongoing control of fixed costs.



Revenue reached €446.9m, in line with the budget and up 5.8% (+6.1% at constant exchange rates), with a greater contribution from the US subsidiary, where sales rose almost 20%.



Despite a lack of visibility due to the turbulent international situation, an unfavorable euro-dollar exchange rate, and cautious commitment from our partners, our 2025 revenue should be around €900m, management said.