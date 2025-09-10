While maintaining its 'neutral' rating on Interparfums shares, Oddo BHF has reduced its target price for them from €38 to €34, following the publication of interim results, which show a slowdown in volumes, but fairly secure margin protection.



The broker specifies that its target price includes a 10% discount, explaining that the perfume/luxury/consumer/dollar themes are still marked by a wait-and-see attitude and no catalyst has yet been identified to reverse the situation.



Oddo BHF has adjusted its 2025 revenue projections (down approximately 1.8%) to reflect the latest management guidance and believes that 2025 operating income should reach €185m (above a consensus of around €175m).