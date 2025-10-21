Interparfums posted revenue of €253.5m at current exchange rates for Q3 2025, down 1.6% due to the weak dollar, but up 1.6% at constant exchange rates, at €261.7m.



The group explains that this slight growth, despite a high basis for comparison due to record activity in Q3 2024, reflects solid activity for its flagship brands, particularly Jimmy Choo fragrances.



For the first nine months of the year, sales reached €710m at constant exchange rates and €700m at current exchange rates, up 4.4% and 3% respectively compared to the same period in 2024.



Given the current geopolitical and economic context, we had a good quarter, said CEO Philippe Benacin, who is maintaining his revenue target of around €900m for FY 2025.