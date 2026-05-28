After a spectacular rally, the stock is struggling to rediscover its growth momentum. Two consecutive years of decline, weighed on by annual results, have nevertheless brought the valuation back to an attractive level.

Between 2009 and 2021, the Emilia-Romagna-based industrialist delivered an exceptional stockmarket performance, with its valuation multiplying more than twentyfold. This momentum was driven by the successful integration of some thirty companies, generating accelerated revenue growth and historic capitalization levels. While the market has voiced its concerns in recent months, Interpump's fundamental identity remains that of a particularly well-integrated industrial conglomerate.

Founded in 1977 through the ambition of Dr. Fulvio Montipò, Interpump quickly established itself by creating high-pressure piston pumps that were more compact and maneuverable than those of its competitors. After a meteoric start on its home turf, the company deployed its international expansion strategy. In 1999, the acquisition of the American firm Muncie Power Products propelled the company to the rank of leading manufacturer in its sector active in both Europe and America, granting it a leadership position.

The group has maintained this lead by investing in high-growth markets: India in 2006, China in 2007, Brazil in 2011 and, to avoid an endless list, almost every country with high potential. Today, Interpump boasts a global presence in over 80 countries.



As a true industrial conglomerate, Interpump operates across dozens of applications and rests on two main pillars. The first is its historical core business: high-pressure pumps for water and fluids, which account for approximately 35% of revenue. The second, more recent but now the clear majority, is oil-hydraulics, which generates 65% of sales through numerous brands. In practical terms, this segment provides the complete system (from cylinders to power take-offs) allowing a vehicle to lift a skip or an arm using its engine power. Regarding geographical footprint, the legacy of years of expansion is evident: Europe remains the majority, followed by the United States and Oceania.

Two years, two hard blows

Recent stockmarket history appears more chaotic. Since falling by over 50% following the 2022 peak, Interpump's share price has alternated between periods of euphoria and pragmatism. Amidst these waves that struggle to break past their previous highs, two events stand out: the 2024 and 2025 annual results.

Weighed on by the slowdown in the hydraulic sector, Interpump heavily disappointed investors. In 2024, the group reported a 17.7% drop in net profit and suffered a massive inventory write-down. To top it off, management presented a cautious outlook that dealt the final blow to the stock, which plunged 16.3% in a single session before losing another 30% over the following three months.

Yet, this purge created an attractive entry point for investors. A year after its low point, the company righted the ship: the stock rebounded by more than 50% and returned to its pre-crisis level. But in 2025, history repeated itself: the group missed consensus and reiterated ultra-conservative forecasts. The market's sanction was immediate: the stock slumped over 16% in a few hours and once again lost 30% of its value over the following months.

While the share price is diving, the company's financial health, though slowing, is not yet in question.



Resilient fundamentals

Interpump relies on two activities. The main one suffers from a chronic ailment: high cyclicality. Its sales depend directly on dynamics in the construction, agriculture, and transport sectors. While this trend is reflected in the group's fundamentals, the latter are proving more resilient than expected.

The sector slowdown hampered revenue growth in 2019/2020, and again in 2024/2025. While the hydraulic division is retreating, maintenance of installed systems and the high-pressure pump activity are limiting the damage. Logically, profitability dips at each cycle bottom, but it quickly returns to its peaks. It remains at an enviable level for heavy industry, with an 18% operating margin.

Naturally, the weight of debt from successive acquisitions weighs on the net margin, reduced by loan repayments. This burden is heavy, certainly, but remains perfectly sustainable thanks to ultra-efficient cash management. At the top of the cycle, the company invests for growth, which results in low FCF relative to net income. The real interest lies elsewhere: during troughs, as in 2020 or 2025, the company generates cash flow well in excess of its net income. This confirms its "unwavering resilience."

Enough to convince the market?

While Interpump's balance sheet proves remarkably robust, its growth remains insufficient to convince the market, which is watching for a genuine trend reversal. Q1 sales recovered slightly, driven by organic growth of 2.2%. However, this uptick was insufficient to bring EBITDA into positive territory, with the latter falling by 1.9%, while margins shed 60bp.

Faced with this trajectory, management is once again playing the caution card. It anticipates FY organic sales growth of between -2% and +3%, while its EBITDA margin is expected to settle between 22% and 22.5%.

You know the drill: following these announcements, the stock dropped nearly 20% during the session, before recovering to close down 9%.

Nevertheless, these successive corrections offer opportunistic entry points that would be regrettable to overlook. Currently trading at a P/E of 17.3x, this is well below its historical average and that of the sector.

The recipe that made the stock a success in the past has not fundamentally changed. If historical logic holds, the next financial updates will provide excellent reasons for capital to return. This is a case to follow closely, with eyes fixed on concrete signs of a return to growth (or lack thereof) in upcoming publications.