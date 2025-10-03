Bank of America has resumed coverage of Intertek with a 'buy' recommendation and a target price of 5,990 pence, which suggests around 25% upside potential for the British testing, inspection and certification group's stock.

The company has some of the best margins in the sector, strong cash conversion and accelerating return on invested capital (ROIC), the broker summarizes.

BofA also finds the stock's valuation "attractive," with Intertek trading at a 2026 P/E of 17.2x, compared with a 10-year average of 21.4x and a sector average of 17.8x.