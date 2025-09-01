UBS believes that the stock is significantly undervalued (if growth continues). The analyst confirms his buy recommendation on the Intertek stock, leaving his target price unchanged at 6250 pence, implying 33% upside potential for the British business services group's stock.

We believe the market is anticipating a slowdown in Intertek's growth and margins, but our new Datamap suggests that its earnings profile will remain resilient, UBS says.

We believe Intertek is undervalued due to concerns that US tariffs will weigh on growth and margins, the broker adds.