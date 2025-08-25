Intesa Sanpaolo: a banking giant combining solidity and returns
Far from being content with being Italy's leading bank, Intesa Sanpaolo is now one of the most profitable institutions on the continent, combining record profitability with a generous shareholder distribution policy.
Surperformance is Buy on INTESA SANPAOLO S.P.A. since 2025-08-13
The Intesa Sanpaolo group is one of the leading banking groups in Europe, with a strong ESG commitment, particularly on climate, and ranks among the world leaders in social impact. Leader in Italy (~13.9 million customers and ~2,800 branches) in financial services for families and businesses, it has a strategic international presence (over 900 branches and 7.6 million customers) in several countries of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. The activity is organized around 6 divisions:
- Regional Banking: focus on the local market and regional roots to strengthen relationships with individuals, SMEs and non-profit organizations;
- IMI Corporate & Investment Banking: a global partner for companies, financial institutions and public authorities;
- International Banking: subsidiaries operating in the retail banking sector in several countries;
- Private Banking: targeted products and services for private and HNWI clients;
- Asset Management: solutions for group customers, external sales networks and institutional clients;
- Insurance: insurance and provident products for group customers.