intoPIX : and Macnica Preview a 4K AV over 1GbE Module Powered by TICO-XS and ST 2110 IP Transport for Pro AV Market at ISE 2019

intoPIX SA, a leading provider of innovative image processing
technologies for professional media applications, announced today that
it is demonstrating TICO-XS on Macnica’s 4K AV over 1GbE module at ISE
2019.
The demonstration will be shown on Xilinx’s booth #15-D240. It combines
intoPIX’s new TICO-XS lightweight compression technology, and Macnica’s
low-latency, synchronized video over IP transport technology based on
SMPTE ST 2110.
Developed with Macnica Technology, the module is based on open standards
already adopted by the broadcast industry. Longevity and availability of
these standards and derived products benefit both pro AV and broadcast
industries, which often overlap and mix.
“intoPIX is glad to accelerate the deployment of TICO-XS in Pro AV”,
says Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director of Marketing and Sales at intoPIX.
“With Macnica’s top-notch AV over IP expertise, this module will bring a
fast access to build best-in-class AV over IP solutions in the market.”
“We are witnessing an explosive growth of AV-over-1G applications”, says
Ramesh Iyer, Director of Marketing pro AV and broadcast at Xilinx. “This
solution heralds the arrival of a standards-based approach to AV over IP
for the first time in the pro AV market, it will significantly reduce
installation time, simplify maintenance by making it IT-friendly, as
well as enable our customer’s customers to go to market quicker. We are
excited to work with Macnica Technology and intoPIX to make this
possible.”
The live demonstration compares latency and video quality between
uncompressed passthrough video from a video source and a module with
lightly compressed, IP transported video which includes the following
features:
-
4K AV over 1GbE with SMPTE ST 2110 transport and TICO-XS lightweight
compression
-
High quality, lightweight and visually lossless compression of
4K60p 4:4:4 10-bit video down to sub 1 Gigabit bandwidth using
intoPIX’s TICO-XS codec, which is based on the proposed ISO/IEC
JPEG XS standard.
-
Low latency, precise synchronization and robustness of 4K video
transport over routable 1 Gigabit Ethernet IP networks based on
the SMPTE ST 2110 and AMWA NMOS standards provided by Macnica
Technology.
These technologies are packaged in a small formfactor module for pro AV
equipment manufacturers to allow easy integration into products with
access to scripting and web application for customization. The module
and accompanying development base board are available from Macnica
Technology.
About intoPIX
intoPIX creates and delivers innovative of image processing, video
compression, and security technologies to professional AV equipment
manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality
image experience and have developed FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and software
tools that form the basis to high quality AV over IP and AV over
wireless solutions. We enable the world to manage more pixels over
existing networks, while reducing power consumption with a best-in-class
image quality and microsecond latency. More information on our company,
customers, technologies and products can be found on www.intopix.com.
About Macnica Technology
Macnica Technology, a division of the $5B Macnica Group, offers products
that implement the SMPTE ST2110, ST2022, and AMWA NMOS standards for
moving live, high-definition and 4K video over standard IP (Ethernet)
networks. Macnica leverages its video and high-speed networking
expertise to develop superior products and intellectual property for the
broadcast, pro AV, and high-speed networking industries. Find out more
about the new VIPA card and Macnica’s video over IP transport technology
at www.macnicatech.com.
Acronyms:
SMPTE: Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers
AMWA: Advanced Media Workflow Association
NMOS: Networked Media Open Specifications
