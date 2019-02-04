intoPIX : and Macnica Preview a 4K AV over 1GbE Module Powered by TICO-XS and ST 2110 IP Transport for Pro AV Market at ISE 2019

Proven Open Standards-based Broadcast Technologies Applied for Pro AV Market

intoPIX SA, a leading provider of innovative image processing technologies for professional media applications, announced today that it is demonstrating TICO-XS on Macnica’s 4K AV over 1GbE module at ISE 2019.

The demonstration will be shown on Xilinx’s booth #15-D240. It combines intoPIX’s new TICO-XS lightweight compression technology, and Macnica’s low-latency, synchronized video over IP transport technology based on SMPTE ST 2110.

Developed with Macnica Technology, the module is based on open standards already adopted by the broadcast industry. Longevity and availability of these standards and derived products benefit both pro AV and broadcast industries, which often overlap and mix.

“intoPIX is glad to accelerate the deployment of TICO-XS in Pro AV”, says Jean-Baptiste Lorent, Director of Marketing and Sales at intoPIX. “With Macnica’s top-notch AV over IP expertise, this module will bring a fast access to build best-in-class AV over IP solutions in the market.”

“We are witnessing an explosive growth of AV-over-1G applications”, says Ramesh Iyer, Director of Marketing pro AV and broadcast at Xilinx. “This solution heralds the arrival of a standards-based approach to AV over IP for the first time in the pro AV market, it will significantly reduce installation time, simplify maintenance by making it IT-friendly, as well as enable our customer’s customers to go to market quicker. We are excited to work with Macnica Technology and intoPIX to make this possible.”

The live demonstration compares latency and video quality between uncompressed passthrough video from a video source and a module with lightly compressed, IP transported video which includes the following features:

4K AV over 1GbE with SMPTE ST 2110 transport and TICO-XS lightweight compression High quality, lightweight and visually lossless compression of 4K60p 4:4:4 10-bit video down to sub 1 Gigabit bandwidth using intoPIX’s TICO-XS codec, which is based on the proposed ISO/IEC JPEG XS standard. Low latency, precise synchronization and robustness of 4K video transport over routable 1 Gigabit Ethernet IP networks based on the SMPTE ST 2110 and AMWA NMOS standards provided by Macnica Technology.



These technologies are packaged in a small formfactor module for pro AV equipment manufacturers to allow easy integration into products with access to scripting and web application for customization. The module and accompanying development base board are available from Macnica Technology.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and delivers innovative of image processing, video compression, and security technologies to professional AV equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and software tools that form the basis to high quality AV over IP and AV over wireless solutions. We enable the world to manage more pixels over existing networks, while reducing power consumption with a best-in-class image quality and microsecond latency. More information on our company, customers, technologies and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

About Macnica Technology

Macnica Technology, a division of the $5B Macnica Group, offers products that implement the SMPTE ST2110, ST2022, and AMWA NMOS standards for moving live, high-definition and 4K video over standard IP (Ethernet) networks. Macnica leverages its video and high-speed networking expertise to develop superior products and intellectual property for the broadcast, pro AV, and high-speed networking industries. Find out more about the new VIPA card and Macnica’s video over IP transport technology at www.macnicatech.com.

Acronyms:

SMPTE: Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers

AMWA: Advanced Media Workflow Association

NMOS: Networked Media Open Specifications

