intoPIX to Show First TICO-XS Hardware Implementation at IBC 2018

The novel codec will extend TICO compression’s capabilities for broadcasters to build bandwidth efficient IP workflows

intoPIX, leading provider of innovative compression technologies for professional media applications, will showcase the very first hardware implementation of the new TICO-XS codec, completing the TICO product range with the upcoming ISO JPEG-XS standardization, at IBC 2018 in Amsterdam on booth 10D31.

Over the past five years, intoPIX has played a key role in almost every significant intellectual property development in lightweight, low latency video compression, from inventing and standardizing the world’s smallest and fastest mezzanine compression technology TICO (SMPTE RDD35) supported by the TICO Alliance, to being the proponent and co-developer of the first international standard addressing this matter: JPEG-XS (based on TICO RDD35). The standardization along with the ongoing implementation of the new TICO-XS FPGA cores is the outcome of this effort and is shown at IBC for the first time running fully on FPGA.

Due to increasing resolutions, higher frame rates, and higher quality pixels (e.g. HDR), broadcast production workflows have to handle ever increasing data volumes. The upcoming TICO-XS codec can simplify your live production workflow to target COTS infrastructure instead of using uncompressed video or compression technology with a strong impact on latency, processing, and quality.

In the transition to SMPTE 2110, and its Part 22 for compressed video over IP coming up, TICO-XS extends the TICO product family. While TICO RDD35 primarily fills the transitional gap from SDI to IP in hybrid workflows to move to 4K, TICO-XS provides bandwidth efficiency for elementary flows for HD, 4K and 8K. It offers microsecond latency and compression ratios suitable for any broadcast production workflow – including editing, ranging from 125Mbps to 400Mbps for HD and 500Mbps to 1.6Gps for 4K.

On top of seeing the first FPGA based demo, IBC visitors will be able to judge TICO-XS’ quality in a split screen set-up that displays 4K30p, uncompressed and TICO-XS compressed video on either half of the screen. Additionally, the product demo’s compression ratio will be adjustable to display the codec’s performance at visually lossless quality up to full transparency (upper range of bitrate).

About intoPIX

intoPIX is an innovative technology provider of compression, image processing, and security solutions to audiovisual equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA/ASIC IP-cores and software tools that enable leading edge TICO, JPEG XS and JPEG 2000 compression, security, video over IP, and hardware enforcement. More information on our company, customers, technology and products can be found on www.intopix.com.

Follow intoPIX on Twitter @intopix

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright © 2018 intoPIX SA. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005134/en/