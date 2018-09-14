intoPIX to Show First TICO-XS Hardware Implementation at IBC 2018

intoPIX, leading provider of innovative compression technologies for
professional media applications, will showcase the very first hardware
implementation of the new TICO-XS codec, completing the TICO product
range with the upcoming ISO JPEG-XS standardization, at IBC 2018 in
Amsterdam on booth 10D31.
Over the past five years, intoPIX has played a key role in almost every
significant intellectual property development in lightweight, low
latency video compression, from inventing and standardizing the world’s
smallest and fastest mezzanine compression technology TICO (SMPTE RDD35)
supported by the TICO Alliance, to being the proponent and co-developer
of the first international standard addressing this matter: JPEG-XS
(based on TICO RDD35). The standardization along with the ongoing
implementation of the new TICO-XS FPGA cores is the outcome of this
effort and is shown at IBC for the first time running fully on FPGA.
Due to increasing resolutions, higher frame rates, and higher quality
pixels (e.g. HDR), broadcast production workflows have to handle ever
increasing data volumes. The upcoming TICO-XS codec can simplify your
live production workflow to target COTS infrastructure instead of using
uncompressed video or compression technology with a strong impact on
latency, processing, and quality.
In the transition to SMPTE 2110, and its Part 22 for compressed video
over IP coming up, TICO-XS extends the TICO product family. While TICO
RDD35 primarily fills the transitional gap from SDI to IP in hybrid
workflows to move to 4K, TICO-XS provides bandwidth efficiency for
elementary flows for HD, 4K and 8K. It offers microsecond latency and
compression ratios suitable for any broadcast production workflow –
including editing, ranging from 125Mbps to 400Mbps for HD and 500Mbps to
1.6Gps for 4K.
On top of seeing the first FPGA based demo, IBC visitors will be able to
judge TICO-XS’ quality in a split screen set-up that displays 4K30p,
uncompressed and TICO-XS compressed video on either half of the screen.
Additionally, the product demo’s compression ratio will be adjustable to
display the codec’s performance at visually lossless quality up to full
transparency (upper range of bitrate).
About intoPIX
intoPIX is an innovative technology provider
of compression, image processing, and security solutions to audiovisual
equipment manufacturers. We are passionate about offering people a
higher quality image experience and have developed FPGA/ASIC IP-cores
and software tools that enable leading edge TICO, JPEG XS and JPEG 2000
compression, security, video over IP, and hardware enforcement. More
information on our company, customers, technology and products can be
found on www.intopix.com.
Follow
intoPIX on Twitter @intopix
Trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their
respective owners. Copyright © 2018 intoPIX SA. All rights reserved.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180914005134/en/