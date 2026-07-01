Intrasense enters exclusive talks with EDL to sell Myrian

Intrasense said it has received a firm and irrevocable offer from European software publisher EDL to sell its Myrian advanced visualization business.

Jonathan Nahmany Published on 07/01/2026 at 12:40 pm EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The deal values the business at up to €5.775m, with part to be paid at closing and the balance in the form of price supplements (earn-outs) tied to the achievement of contractual targets. About two thirds of the total amount is expected to be received by the end of fiscal year 2026, with the remainder expected in 2027 and 2028, subject to the conditions set out being met.



The scope of the sale includes the technology assets, intellectual property, customer and partner contracts, as well as the teams dedicated to Myrian. Around 20 employees are expected to join EDL, which intends to continue developing the solution and ensure continuity of service for customers.



The transaction is part of Intrasense's transformation strategy, as it looks to accelerate its repositioning toward medical imaging solutions enhanced by artificial intelligence. The definitive signing of the agreement remains subject to completion of the information and consultation process with employee representatives.



