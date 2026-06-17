While the market once rewarded them with excessively generous valuation multiples, investors now show little interest in high-growth companies, which are perceived as being exposed to the risks of artificial intelligence.

Following in the footsteps of Adobe and Wolters Kluwer, amongst other victims that have been knocked off their pedestals, the latest big-cap case appears to be Intuit, the software publisher behind QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, Mailchimp and Intuit Enterprise Suite.

QuickBooks and TurboTax, which together account for almost all (nearly 90%) of consolidated revenue, completely dominate their segments, small business accounting and individual tax filings, while Credit Karma and Mailchimp operate in much more fragmented markets.

Intuit has quadrupled its revenue, profit and dividend over the last decade. To be sure, despite $18bn spent on share buybacks, the number of shares outstanding has also increased by 7% over the period, primarily due to stock options that still represent more than a tenth of revenue, and following the acquisition of Mailchimp, paid for in shares, at a time when the stock was at its peak.

This inflation in stock-based compensation continues through the first three quarters of 2026, following results that remain, admittedly, very impressive: Intuit's revenue grew by another 14%, and its profit by 20% compared to the same period last year. For now, AI looks more like an accelerator rather than a headwind.

In this regard, one could legitimately find the current valuation of under 15x next year's expected earnings, and less than 7x EBITDA, as unusual as it is attractive, especially for a highly profitable company that has no net debt.

This is particularly true given that Intuit maintains a major competitive advantage, notably with QuickBooks, the infrastructure upon which the accounting of the majority of small and medium-sized enterprises in the US relies. While AI could drive down processing costs, the toll booth remains firmly in place: it is therefore not unreasonable to see an opportunity here rather than a risk.

Nevertheless, the Mountain View-based group is indeed being shaken at its foundations: last month, in a shocking announcement, it said that it is laying off 17% of its workforce.