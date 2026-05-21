Intuit shares dropped about 10% in after-hours trading on Wall Street yesterday, despite posting quarterly results that beat expectations. The maker of TurboTax, Credit Karma, QuickBooks and Mailchimp confirmed reports earlier in the session by Reuters, announcing a 17% reduction in its full-time workforce. The group expects restructuring costs of between $300m and $340m, which are primarily slated to be recognized in the fiscal Q4 ending in late July.

Financial results for Q3, ended April 30, actually came in slightly above consensus, with revenue rising 10% to $8.56bn, compared to the $8.54bn expected, and adjusted EPS of $12.80, versus the $12.60 anticipated. Net income rose to $3.06bn, up from $2.82bn a year earlier.



The negative market reaction appears to reflect concerns over the quality of growth and the impact of generative AI rather than the quarterly figures themselves. The Consumer segment, driven by the US tax season, grew by only 8%, while TurboTax advanced 7%. Intuit also anticipates a decline of approximately 2% in TurboTax Online units and a roughly 1% drop in its share of total IRS e-filed returns.



The group nevertheless raised its full-year guidance and is now targeting revenue between $21.34bn and $21.37bn, along with adjusted EPS of $23.80 to $23.85. This upward revision was not enough to dispel doubts about Intuit's ability to defend its business model, as its shares have already retreated significantly since the start of the year.



Factoring in the after-hours decline, Intuit shares are now down about 48% YTD in electronic trading. This fall is part of a broader revaluation of software vendors, fueled by fears of disruption linked to artificial intelligence.