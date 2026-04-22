Intuitive Surgical raises guidance on strong commercial momentum

Surgical robotics specialist Intuitive Surgical has announced an upward revision to its 2026 outlook following a first quarter that exceeded expectations. The group now forecasts procedure growth between 13.5% and 15.5%, up from the previous range of 13% to 15%. According to management, this performance is driven by continued momentum in general surgery in the United States and the expansion of non-urology procedures internationally. The stock is trading up 8% today on this news.

Quarterly results reflect this momentum, with adjusted earnings of $2.50 per share, compared to $1.81 a year earlier, beating forecasts of $2.12. Revenue grew by 23% to $2.77bn. Instruments and accessories revenue reached $1.69bn, up 23%, supported by about a 16% increase in da Vinci procedures and a 39% jump for the Ion system.



In detail, procedures grew by 15% in the United States and 20% internationally, while system sales reached $650.7m with 431 units installed, compared to 367 a year ago. Service revenue amounted to $433.7m. Furthermore, the group anticipates an adjusted gross margin between 67.5% and 68.5%, despite a negative impact of approximately 1% related to customs duties.