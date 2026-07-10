Inventiva completes the restructuring of its EIB warrants
Inventiva announces the completion of the restructuring of its EIB warrants announced on June 2, following the issuance of approximately 15.7 million new warrants for the benefit of the EIB and the return to the company, for cancellation, of all remaining warrants initially issued for the benefit of the EIB in January 2024 that had not been repurchased.
'The completion of this restructuring of the EIB warrants is an important step in strengthening Inventiva's capital structure and improving alignment with our shareholders,' explains Andrew Obenshain, Inventiva's chief executive officer.
'By replacing the remaining legacy EIB warrants with simplified subscription warrants that no longer include specific contractual anti-dilution protection mechanisms, we have eliminated a potential source of uncertainty and future dilution,' he continues.
In his view, this transaction, combined with the broader refinancing previously announced, gives Inventiva greater financial flexibility as the pharmaceutical company continues to develop lanifibranor, its experimental pan-PPAR agonist for the treatment of MASH.
The new EIB warrants will not be admitted to listing or trading on any market and will not be eligible for settlement through Euroclear. They will expire on January 4, 2036 and are exercisable from August 30, 2026 until their expiry date.
Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of patients with MASH and other diseases with significant unmet medical need. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease. Inventiva owns an extensive library of approximately 240,000 pharmacologically relevant molecules, approximately 60% of which are proprietary, as well as a wholly owned research and development facility.
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