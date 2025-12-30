Inventiva: JP Morgan Chase Surpasses 5% Threshold

JP Morgan Chase reported to the AMF that, on December 24, it had exceeded the 5% threshold of both capital and voting rights in Inventiva, through companies under its control, as a result of an increase in the number of assimilated shares held.

Vincent Gallet Published on 12/30/2025 at 09:22 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The American banking group specified that it indirectly holds 10,639,188 Inventiva shares, representing an equal number of voting rights, which corresponds to 5.57% of the capital and 5.22% of the voting rights in this biopharmaceutical company.