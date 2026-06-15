Inventiva: Loan Repayment and Financing Operations

The biopharmaceutical company has completed several key milestones announced on June 2 regarding the repayment of loans to the EIB and the issuance of bonds.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 06/15/2026 at 02:59 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Inventiva has announced the early repayment of all outstanding amounts due under the EIB Loans, including principal and accrued interest, for a total amount of €62.204m. The company has also repurchased and canceled all EIB Tranche A warrants and 700,000 EIB Tranche B warrants, representing approximately 22.7m underlying EIB shares, for an aggregate repurchase price of €50m.



The remaining EIB warrants will be surrendered for cancellation upon the issuance of new EIB warrants, subject to approval by the company's general shareholders' meeting. This meeting is currently scheduled for June 30, 2026, or, if approval is not obtained at that time, at a subsequent general meeting to be held no later than October 31, 2026.



The company has also issued the first two tranches of its financing operation for an initial gross amount of €75m. Tranche A consists of €35m in senior secured convertible bonds with a par value of €1 each. Tranche B consists of €40m in senior secured amortizing bonds with a par value of €100,000 each.