Inventiva has announced the final terms for its public offering in the United States of 38,961,038 new American Depositary Shares (ADS), each representing one new ordinary share, issued at a subscription price of $3.85 per ADS.

The biopharmaceutical company has granted the underwriting banks a 30-day overallotment option, allowing them to subscribe for up to 5,844,155 additional ADS, representing 15% of the ADS offered as part of the transaction.

The total net proceeds from the offering are expected to amount to approximately $140.1 million (and up to approximately $161.2 million should Inventiva issue additional ADS following the full exercise of the banks' option).

Inventiva intends to use the net proceeds primarily to finance the continuation of its Phase 3 NATiV3 clinical trial, as well as the ongoing preparation and launch of the confirmatory study, and for commercialization activities.