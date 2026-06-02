Inventiva shares halted ahead of capital raise
Inventiva has announced the temporary suspension of its ordinary shares on the Euronext Paris regulated market. The halt, requested by the company, will take effect at the market open on June 2, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.
Published on 06/02/2026 at 02:20 am EDT
Contact us to request a correction
Trading on Euronext Paris is expected to resume on the same day at approximately 3:30 p.m., coinciding with the opening of the U.S. market, where Inventiva is also listed in the form of ADRs.