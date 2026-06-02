Inventiva shares halted ahead of capital raise

Inventiva has announced the temporary suspension of its ordinary shares on the Euronext Paris regulated market. The halt, requested by the company, will take effect at the market open on June 2, 2026, at 9:00 a.m.

Thomas Barnet Published on 06/02/2026 at 02:20 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

This measure comes ahead of a planned financing transaction, the details of which will be disclosed by the laboratory at a later stage. The suspension will remain in place until the release of this forthcoming announcement.



Trading on Euronext Paris is expected to resume on the same day at approximately 3:30 p.m., coinciding with the opening of the U.S. market, where Inventiva is also listed in the form of ADRs.