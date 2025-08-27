Up over 8%, Inventiva shares are steaming ahead in Paris on Wednesday, buoyed by a note from KBC in which the Belgian bank's analysts said they had raised their target price for the biopharmaceutical company's stock.



In its study, KBC believes that the French company, which specializes in the development of small molecules, is now well positioned to become one of the next key players in the treatment of metabolic steatohepatitis (MASH), a chronic liver disease.



The financial institution points out that lanifibranor, Inventiva's flagship candidate, has now completed recruitment for its Phase III clinical trial, with initial results expected in the second half of 2026, but which it considers to present only a low level of risk given the solid data recorded in Phase II.



According to KBC, the oral administration and favorable tolerance of the treatment give Inventiva a competitive advantage in a market where demand is considerable.



The company also secured €348m in structured financing in 2024, which provides it with sufficient financial visibility until the end of the pivotal trial and removes a major uncertainty about its resources.



In light of these factors, KBC is raising its target price from €7 to €8, while maintaining its buy recommendation on the stock.



Despite the progress of its clinical program and the strength of the data published to date, Inventiva's valuation remains significantly lower than that of US competitors such as Akero and 89bio, note analysts, who see significant upside potential.





