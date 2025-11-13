The biopharmaceutical company Inventiva has announced the temporary suspension of trading of its ordinary shares on the regulated Euronext market in Paris, at its own request, effective from the market opening this Thursday at 9:00 a.m. (CET).

This suspension comes in the context of the company's public offering in the United States, involving new American Depositary Shares (ADS), in order to allow for the confirmation of allocations to investors and the announcement of the final terms of the offering.

The suspension will remain in effect until further notice. Trading on Euronext Paris is expected to resume on November 13, at around 3:30 p.m., coinciding with the anticipated start of ADS trading on the Nasdaq Global Market.