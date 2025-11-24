Inventiva Well-Positioned Following Treasury Update

Inventiva shares rose by over 1% after the biopharmaceutical company released its latest business update, reporting cash and cash equivalents of EUR97.6 million, along with EUR24.7 million in short-term deposits as of September 30.



In November, Inventiva completed a public offering in the United States, resulting in the issuance of 44,805,193 American Depositary Shares (ADS) for net proceeds of EUR139.3 million, including the full exercise of the over-allotment option by the banks.



Inventiva estimates that its cash, cash equivalents, and short-term deposits, including the net proceeds from the public offering, should be sufficient to fund operations through the end of the first quarter of 2027.



Reacting to this announcement, KBC Securities noted that the cash runway confirmed by Inventiva "provides funding beyond the results of the phase 3 (NATiV3) trial of lanifibranor in MASH, expected in the second half of 2026."

