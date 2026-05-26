Invest Securities adjusts price target for Audacia

Jacques Meaudre Published on 05/26/2026 at 04:17 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

Invest Securities believes that Audacia is managing to hold its own, driven by the success of Quantonation in the quantum computing sector.



According to the analyst, the environment remains more challenging for other thematic funds, leading to delayed fundraising (pushing back the 1bn euro AUM guidance by several months) and weighing on earnings, particularly as the group continues to bear start-up costs.



'This explains why 2025 results fell short of our expectations and why 2026-27 estimates have been revised downwards. While the earnings recovery sequence has been pushed back by roughly a year, value creation linked to direct investment in funds and carried interest is strengthening and drawing closer (2028), which justifies maintaining our rating,' the brokerage stated.



Invest Securities maintains its Buy rating on the stock with a slightly adjusted price target (8.8 euros versus 9 euros) which, according to the analyst, 'does not yet factor in the shareholder value capture from the revaluation and carried interest.'