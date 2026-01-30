Invest Securities maintains its buy rating on the stock and adjusts its price target to 132 € (down from 136 €) following the release of Alten's fourth-quarter 2025 revenue.
The analyst notes that the fourth quarter of 2025 outperformed management's expectations, which will allow the company to exceed its 2025 EBITA margin guidance.
"Above all, this suggests that business activity is stabilizing after two years of organic decline," Invest Securities points out.
"Nevertheless, as usual, the COO remained (perhaps overly?) cautious regarding 2026, highlighting the negative growth carryover (-2pts) and limited visibility," the research firm adds.
"While the fourth quarter is perfectly in line with our scenario, we are downgrading our 2026-27e expectations, which were too optimistic given the context for a business recovery starting in the second half of 2026. As a result, our 2026-27e EPS forecasts have been revised down by (-5.3%/-3.1%)," Invest Securities concludes.
ALTEN is European's No. 1 high-technology consulting and engineering group. The group's services are supplied to technical departments and IT system departments at large industrial, telecom, and utility companies. The activity is organized into 3 areas:
- technology engineering and consulting services: studies, design, and execution of research and development projects for new products/systems, consulting services, project management assistance, etc.;
- development of network architectures: design of terminals and network equipment, deployment and operation of networks;
- development of information systems: implementation or redesign of information systems and development of specific applications.
Net sales break down by market into automotive (18.1%), trade/services/media/public sector (17.5%), aeronautics and space (15.7%), industries (9.4%), banking/finance/insurance (8.4%), life sciences (8%), defense/security/maritime (7.7%), energy (7.6%), telecoms (4.9%), and rail (2.7%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (32.8%), North America (11.7%), Spain (9.9%), Asia/Pacific (8.5%), Italy (8.2%), Germany (7.7%), the United Kingdom (6.9%), Benelux (5.4%), Scandinavia (3.9%), Eastern Europe (3.2%), Switzerland (1.3%) and other (0.5%).
This super rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (4 months), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Investor
Investor
This super composite rating is the result of a weighted average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Global Valuation (Composite), EPS Revisions (1 year), and Visibility (Composite). We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Global
Global
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Fundamentals (Composite), Valuation (Composite), Financial Estimates Revisions (Composite), Consensus (Composite), and Visibility (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 4 of these 5 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.
Quality
Quality
This composite rating is the result of an average of the rankings based on the following ratings: Capital Efficiency (Composite), Quality of Financial Reporting (Composite), and Financial Health (Composite). The company must be covered by at least 2 of these 3 ratings for the calculation to be performed. We recommend that you carefully review the associated descriptions.