Invest Securities Adjusts Price Target on Alten

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/30/2026 at 04:10 am EST

Invest Securities maintains its buy rating on the stock and adjusts its price target to 132 € (down from 136 €) following the release of Alten's fourth-quarter 2025 revenue.



The analyst notes that the fourth quarter of 2025 outperformed management's expectations, which will allow the company to exceed its 2025 EBITA margin guidance.



"Above all, this suggests that business activity is stabilizing after two years of organic decline," Invest Securities points out.



"Nevertheless, as usual, the COO remained (perhaps overly?) cautious regarding 2026, highlighting the negative growth carryover (-2pts) and limited visibility," the research firm adds.



"While the fourth quarter is perfectly in line with our scenario, we are downgrading our 2026-27e expectations, which were too optimistic given the context for a business recovery starting in the second half of 2026. As a result, our 2026-27e EPS forecasts have been revised down by (-5.3%/-3.1%)," Invest Securities concludes.