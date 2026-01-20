Invest Securities Adjusts Target Price for Bigben Interactive

Invest Securities reiterates its "buy" rating on Bigben Interactive, with a revised target price from 2.5 to 2.4 euros, incorporating its subsidiary Nacon at the current price, following a business update from the video game console accessories group.

Vincent Gallet Published on 01/20/2026 at 03:44 am EST Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

"Third-quarter 2025/26 revenue declined by 3.8%, impacted by the drop in Nacon accessories in the United States, which led the latter to revise its 2025/26 revenue guidance downward to stable from previously strong growth," the analyst notes.



"The Audio-Video/Telco division rose by 9.9% to 38.2 million euros, thanks to the continued success of the Force range and premiumization," the analyst adds, also pointing out an ongoing renegotiation of the OC (convertible bond).



According to Invest Securities, a proposal for amendment will be submitted to bondholders for a vote on February 2, for which Bigben has already secured agreements for approximately 51% of the remaining OCs, knowing that it needs to secure at least 66%.