Invest Securities believes that Mauna Kea stock remains undervalued

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/26/2026 at 03:58 am EST

Despite the recent rise, Invest Securities believes the stock remains undervalued. The analyst is buying the stock with a target price of €0.20.



"After significant initial obstacles, the company carried out a restructuring and a rescue plan that freed it from its financial constraints," says the analysis firm.



Invest Securities highlights in its latest report that the group benefits from an optimized sales force and clear growth drivers: historical GI applications, synergies with TaeWoong, a potentially more favorable reimbursement framework, and the potential of CellTolerance®.



"The solid performance in Q4 2025 validates the trajectory."



"Cellvizio® is a new modality that improves lesion detection, reduces unnecessary biopsies, and optimizes the care pathway, establishing itself as an essential companion to endoscopy with strong support from the medical community," adds Invest Securities.