Invest Securities Considers Assystem's Performance Below Expectations

Jacques Meaudre Published on 02/11/2026 at 04:58 am EST

Invest Securities maintains its sell recommendation on the stock in light of its recent trajectory (+18% over three months). The price target remains unchanged at 38 € following the release of the fourth quarter 2025 figures.



The analyst believes that fourth quarter 2025 performance fell short of expectations, barely meeting the annual guidance (+4.5% like-for-like compared to approximately +5% guided).



Invest Securities notes that this is offset by a slight upward revision of the margin guidance.



"Our 2025-27 EPS estimates are raised only very slightly (+1.1%/+0.8%/+0.7%). This publication does not change our view of the group," the research firm states.



"The outlook for nuclear (75% of 2025 revenue) remains favorable in the medium to long term, but short-term visibility remains limited, especially in France. Furthermore, the main short-term uncertainty lies in the monetization of the stake in Expleo, which represents 12€/share in our valuation," Invest Securities adds in its latest report.