Invest Securities maintains its sell recommendation on the stock in light of its recent trajectory (+18% over three months). The price target remains unchanged at 38 € following the release of the fourth quarter 2025 figures.
The analyst believes that fourth quarter 2025 performance fell short of expectations, barely meeting the annual guidance (+4.5% like-for-like compared to approximately +5% guided).
Invest Securities notes that this is offset by a slight upward revision of the margin guidance.
"Our 2025-27 EPS estimates are raised only very slightly (+1.1%/+0.8%/+0.7%). This publication does not change our view of the group," the research firm states.
"The outlook for nuclear (75% of 2025 revenue) remains favorable in the medium to long term, but short-term visibility remains limited, especially in France. Furthermore, the main short-term uncertainty lies in the monetization of the stake in Expleo, which represents 12€/share in our valuation," Invest Securities adds in its latest report.
Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, is committed to accelerating the energy transition. With more than 60 years of experience in highly regulated sectors with stringent safety and security constraints, the Group provides engineering and project management services as well as digital solutions and services to optimise the performance of complex infrastructure assets throughout their life cycle. Assystem's 8,000 experts in its 13 countries of operation are supporting energy transition. Assystem is currently one of the top 3 nuclear engineering companies in the world.
Net sales break down by market between nuclear sector (73%) and others (27%; transport, energy, non-nuclear complex infrastructure, etc.).
Nes sales are distributed geographically as follows: France (62.3%), the United Kingdom (20.6%) and other (17.1%).
