Invest Securities Downgrades Its Recommendation on Upergy

Jacques Meaudre Published on 01/09/2026 at 04:59 am EST

UBS maintains its Neutral recommendation on the stock but significantly raises its price target to €35 (up from €26).



The analyst anticipates strong results for the fourth quarter/second half, confirming the resilience of margins.



"The outlook for 2026 suggests a gradual recovery, but the share price has risen by more than 20% over the past three months," the research desk points out.



It should be noted that Rexel has confirmed its forecasts for the full year 2025. The group is targeting slightly positive like-for-like sales growth (refined from "stable to slightly positive"), an adjusted current EBITA margin of around 6%, and a free cash-flow conversion rate of about 65%, excluding the €124 million fine from the French Competition Authority, which was paid in April 2025.