Invest Securities initiates coverage of Aubay with a Buy rating

Invest Securities has initiated coverage of Aubay with a 'buy' rating and a price target of 65 EUR (+14%), highlighting numerous strengths for the IT services firm which, according to the broker, 'has everything it takes to be a major player'.

Vincent Gallet Published on 06/09/2026 at 03:28 am EDT Legal disclaimer Contact us to request a correction See original - Translated by Marketscreener Share

The investment case is notably based on the ongoing acceleration of the IT services market, the company's ability to address AI-related challenges, and its capacity to gain market share through its multiple competitive advantages.



The research firm also anticipates confirmation of improved momentum in the first half of 2026, which could lead Aubay to raise its guidance, as well as a 'reasonable valuation despite a remarkable stock market performance'.



Finally, Invest Securities highlights a capital allocation policy it deems 'relevant for the shareholder', along with an 'attractive risk/reward profile (alternative scenario modeling)'.