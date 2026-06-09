The investment case is notably based on the ongoing acceleration of the IT services market, the company's ability to address AI-related challenges, and its capacity to gain market share through its multiple competitive advantages.

The research firm also anticipates confirmation of improved momentum in the first half of 2026, which could lead Aubay to raise its guidance, as well as a 'reasonable valuation despite a remarkable stock market performance'.

Finally, Invest Securities highlights a capital allocation policy it deems 'relevant for the shareholder', along with an 'attractive risk/reward profile (alternative scenario modeling)'.