Invest Securities initiates coverage of Aubay with a Buy rating
Invest Securities has initiated coverage of Aubay with a 'buy' rating and a price target of 65 EUR (+14%), highlighting numerous strengths for the IT services firm which, according to the broker, 'has everything it takes to be a major player'.
The investment case is notably based on the ongoing acceleration of the IT services market, the company's ability to address AI-related challenges, and its capacity to gain market share through its multiple competitive advantages.
The research firm also anticipates confirmation of improved momentum in the first half of 2026, which could lead Aubay to raise its guidance, as well as a 'reasonable valuation despite a remarkable stock market performance'.
Finally, Invest Securities highlights a capital allocation policy it deems 'relevant for the shareholder', along with an 'attractive risk/reward profile (alternative scenario modeling)'.
Aubay is a computer services company. The group's activity is organized into four sectors:
- technological advice: advice given on choice of technologies to use when designing the technical architecture of information systems, setting up technology networks, security and application solutions (CRM, human resources, etc.), etc.;
- engineering services: integration of solutions and systems, project management and applications development, etc.;
- maintenance services;
- outsourcing services.
Net sales break down by market between Banking (39.6%), Insurance (18.1%), Services and Healthcare (13.8%), Telecom and Media (12.1%), Industry and Transportation (8.4%), Public Administration (4.9%), and Retail and Distribution (3%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: France and the United Kingdom (58.3%), Spain and Portugal (21%), Italy (17.6%), and Benelux (3.1%).
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Investor
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ESG MSCI
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