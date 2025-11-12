Published on 11/12/2025 at 04:03 am EST - Modified on 11/12/2025 at 04:27 am EST

Invest Securities has adopted a 'sell' rating on Worldline (previously 'under review'), setting a price target of 1.3 euros. The brokerage has again significantly reduced its estimates to incorporate asset disposals, the bulk of the recovery plan, and the two planned capital increases.

"While the North Star 2030 plan is commendable for its transparency and relative simplicity--refocusing on payments in Europe, simplifying the business model, and converging platforms--it is far from inspiring," the analyst commented.

The analyst highlights "an operational momentum that will remain negative until mid-2027 and only a moderate rebound in results and free cash flow, which are not expected to return to the levels achieved by the group in 2023 until 2030!"

"This rather unappealing short-term roadmap, combined with the need to halt the negative spiral in the financial situation, explains the financial restructuring that will prove to be particularly dilutive," the analyst added.