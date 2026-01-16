Invest Securities Lowers Price Target on Drone Volt

01/16/2026 at 05:27 am EST

Invest Securities maintains its buy recommendation on the stock but lowers its price target to €0.85 (down from €0.92).



The analyst notes that the end of the year has been disappointing, but that the start of the new year looks more promising.



According to Invest Securities, year-end sales of proprietary solutions (drones and services) have fallen short due to order delays or contract start-ups, meaning the previously announced target of positive EBITDA in the second half of 2025 will not be met.



"Nevertheless, the 2025 fiscal year reflects an acceleration in the shift toward proprietary solutions (86% of gross margin versus 56% in 2024), and above all, the outlook for early 2026 appears promising, with several significant service contracts either signed or under negotiation," the research firm states.



"While our 2025-27e estimates have been revised downward following this release, the €19.4 million raised in 2025 is sufficient to reach cash break-even, now expected in 2028 (versus 2027 previously)," Invest Securities concludes.